Lower House Speaker to PM Orban:We've been telling you for months 'rule and stop stealing'

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban should have been the defender of the Romanians' health during the pandemic, but that instead, all he was after was money and that he has represented only the interests of the "great Liberal stomach" which he fed with "hundreds of millions of euros through non-tender contracts, in defiance of the law.''

"Mr. Prime Minister, for four months now we have been telling you clearly and unequivocally: just rule and stop stealing! You brazenly took advantage of this situation to satisfy all your political clients. You simply defied the suffering of the Romanians, you shamelessly acted in contempt of the restrictions imposed for the common people. For you personally there were no rules and no laws. You kept the Romanians locked up in their homes and you destroyed the economy, while the smart alecs of the National Liberal Party have filled their coffers for three generations from now. Mr. Orban, you should have been the defender of the Romanians' health, but instead, all you were after was money, you represented only the interests of the great Liberal stomach that you fed hundreds of millions of euros through non-tender contracts, in defiance of the law and common sense. All your illegalities are starting to come to light one by one. One just has to open any newspaper or TV channel, more recently you can get an inspiration from the statements of the National Anti-corruption Directorate, you'll find enough examples that could send your political friends behind bars for at least 100 years," Ciolacu said at the Prime Minister's Question Hour in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary.

He added that immediately after the state of emergency was declared, "the entire Romania learned with bewilderment that a Giurgiu-based cooking lady who was running a business with spirits was to stock the country with masks."