Lucian Bode considers PNL should give the Premier, even under rotation government deal

First Deputy Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Lucian Bode declared today, before party negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) that in his opinion, the Liberals should give the Prime Minister of the new government, even if a rotation agreement is reached, agerpres reports.

"The PNL Executive Bureau meets tonight at 19:00, this is where the political decisions will be taken. (...) The rotation premiership has been brought up, but this was only a discussion, neither the PNL nor the PSD have decided anything in this regard. When such a decision is made, we will explain the workings of the system. Tonight we will definitely discuss the final form of the governing program, it's almost finalized and, as I said, the party structures must validate the program, after which we will discuss the political agreement and in the third stage we will decide on the government's structure. (...) My opinion is that the PNL should give the Prime Minister. Even if we agree for a rotation premiership, I think the PNL is entitled to claim the first slot in this deal," Bode said at the Palace of Parliament.

He explained that there are currently two decisions of the PNL leadership forums regarding the nominee for Prime Minister."Who said that Florin Citu cannot be Prime Minister? We are talking PNL's decisions and for now, there are two decisions within the party: a decision of the National Council that states that the party Chairman is also the party's nominee for Prime Minister, if we have this opportunity, and then there's an unanimous decision of the National Political Bureau according to which Nicolae Ciuca is PNL's proposal. A decision is possible tonight, but the validation will come in the National Political Bureau. The Executive Bureau makes the proposition and the Political Bureau approves it," explained the senior Liberal official.