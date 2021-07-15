Lucian Bode: Reform of Police Academy, fundamental pillar for future of Internal Affairs Ministry

The reform of the Police Academy is a fundamental pillar for the future of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), said on Thursday Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode.

"We have launched a comprehensive reform project of the Police Academy. We start from a strategic vision adapted to the current needs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and developments in society, with emphasis on professionalism, institutional flexibility and increasing the quality of education. The recently introduced vocational master's degree, like many alternatives to vocational training, is a way of attracting highly qualified human resources into the public order system. We started the reform from the ground up, being firmly convinced that the reform of the Ministry of Internal Affairs itself would not be possible without going through this stage. The reform of the Police Academy is a fundamental pillar for the future of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, because this is where our entire system yields its power. If the nursery is compromised, then the health and solidity of the structures will be compromised," Lucian Bode said at the graduation ceremony of students in the 2021 Class of "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy.

He added that the reform project is long-lasting, because the results will be seen in time, agerpres reports."It is important not to wander from this line of reform and to have zero tolerance for the violation of the law and of academic rigors," he said.