Ludovic Orban: COVID-19 vaccination could be conducted for charge, based on influenza vaccination model

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban declared on Monday in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest) that the COVID-19 vaccination could be conducted for a charge in the future, based on the influenza vaccination model.

Orban did not specify when vaccination for a charge could begin, saying only "in the near future.""We organize the free vaccination, the Romanian state bears all the costs of vaccination. It is an exceptional situation. But even here I would say that we are only doing this for a while until we reach group immunization. But, in the end, we will follow the influenza vaccination mechanism, with only vulnerable people getting vaccinated for free, while the other categories of citizens will eventually have to get vaccinated at their own responsibility. This concerns the health of each and everyone of us," Orban said.The National Liberal Party (PNL) leader added that so far over 4 million Romanians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.