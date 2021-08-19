Ludovic Orban: I have decided to run for PNL head to take party to new political victories

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated that he has made the decision to run for a new mandate at the helm of the party because he has the "capacity, energy, force, skill, and dedication" to take the party to "new political victories" in the interest of Romania, claiming it's not a "personal battle", but one for principles and values.

"I have made the decision to run because I know I have the capacity, energy, force, skill, and dedication to lead further the National Liberal Party to new political victories in the interest of Romania. For me, the battle for the position of chairman of the National Liberal Party is not a personal battle, it's a battle for principles, for values, to maintain the PNL as it was since 1875, a party of the Romanian people, a party of people who love their country, a party of people who put the interest of Romania first, a party that had identified with all the great accomplishments of Romania in modern history and as the PNL should remain. We, the PNL, must have this national component, we must depend on the strong roots that we have in all that means personality, tradition, culture of the Romanian people," said Orban, in the motion by which he is running as chair of the PNL.

He added that the PNL should be the "backbone" of Romania, the main political force to develop the country, the obligation of the party's leadership and the PNL Government being to support all the projects of the local communities led by liberal mayors and counties led by the PNL, Agerpres informs.

"We must assume a single objective: good government for Romanians. The obligation of the PNL leadership and the PNL Government is to support all the projects of the local communities led by liberal mayors and of the counties led by chairpersons of county councils from the PNL, because, in government, people judge you by what you do effectively. I guarantee I will be involved so that all these projects be done, in order to present ourselves in 2024 in front of the electorate and to show we've fulfilled our commitments," said Ludovic Orban