Ludovic Orban: Passing Vulnerable Consumer Law is a priority for us

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, in Constanta, that the Vulnerable Consumer Law is a priority, the coalition's objective being for this normative act to be passed by the end of the parliamentary session.

Orban stated that, contrary to European regulations, the previous governments had canceled the liberalization of the energy price and imposed fixed prices for consumers, thus Romania risking the infringement procedure due to these measures.

"We have returned to the normal and natural trend of having a liberalization on the energy market. We promised the Romanians that, once we return to this natural trend, through which there will be an energy market and not administrative prices set, we will pass this law on vulnerable consumers, which aims for vulnerable categories, low-income families, low-income citizens, to be able to subsidize the value of the energy bill. The bill was passed by the Senate, it enters the debate of the Chamber of Deputies. I hope that this law will be passed by the end of the parliamentary session. (...) We will ensure a serious debate on the law, but our goal is to pass it by the end of the session", Orban specified.The head of the Chamber of Deputies, together with the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, participated in the launch of the construction works of a co-generation power plant on the Midia platform in Constanta County.