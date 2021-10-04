Ludovic Orban: When convinced PNL has become shell, I'm ready to create a political construction

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said on Sunday evening that when he is convinced that the National Liberal Party (PNL), "has become a shell that has no connection with the historical party," he will be ready to create a new political construction to continue the past of the National Liberal Party.

"When I am convinced that the National Liberal Party has become a shell that has no connection to the historical party, I am ready to create a political construction that would continue the past of the National Liberal Party, because at this time, those leading the party today have no relation to the National Liberal Party and have no connection with the things I believe in. I always supported fundamental things that were part of the history of the National Liberal Party and which we're not allowed to renounce," said Ludovic Orban, at private broadcaster Realitatea Plus.

"I am an atypical politician, I did not build my career trying to curry favor with those in power, with the [intelligence] services, I built my entire career only through work, through effort, through devotion towards simple people, through the representation of the interests of the simple people, of the powerless. That is how I built my career, also within the party. People care for me, people have been beside me and supported me because I was also at their side," added the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.