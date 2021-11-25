Luminita Odobescu, appointed presidential advisor

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree appointing Luminita-Teodora Odobescu as presidential advisor, starting with November 30.

On November 10, the head of state signed the decrees recalling five Romanian ambassadors, including Luminita Odobescu, head of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union.

On October 26, Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the release from office upon request of Leonard Orban from the position of presidential advisor, on November 1, for retirement. Leonard Orban was a presidential advisor on European affairs.