Madeline-Dalila Alexander, interim director on Board of Directors of Agricover Holding, appointed by EBRD

Madeline-Dalila Alexander has been appointed interim director - a member of the Board of Directors of Agricover Holding of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the company said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Madeline-Dalila Alexander has over 30 years of experience as an auditor, of which 20 years as a partner in audit firms under Big 4 Accounting Firms. Alexander is accredited as a GAAP and IFRS expert in the United States as well as a GAAP, SOX compliance and implementation expert in Romania. She is a member of the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors (CAFR), ASPAAS, CECCAR as well as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States of America. She has Romanian citizenship and will be the first woman appointed in the Board of Directors of Agricover Holding SA.

The appointment is to be ratified by the shareholders, at the next General Assembly of Shareholders convened for June 20, 2022.

Agricover is the leader of the agribusiness market in Romania. Agricover Holding SA brings together Agricover SA - a company that will be renamed Agricover Distribution SA, specialized in the distribution of agricultural technologies, Agricover Credit IFN SA - non-banking financial institution specialized in financing farmers and Agricover Technology SRL through which the Group offers farmers access to the latest innovations in global digital agriculture.

At the end of 2021, as many as 470 employees worked in the subsidiaries Agricover Holding S.A. The group serves a portfolio of over 9,200 active farm customers, operating more than 2.6 million hectares of arable land nationwide.

Agricover Holding SA is owned by Jabbar Kanani, with a share of 87.269% of the subscribed and paid-in share capital, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which holds 12.727% of the shares of Agricover Holding and the remaining 0.004% is owned by list shareholders. Adama Agriculture B.V., a member of the Syngenta Group, one of the world's largest producers of certified plant protection products and seeds, owns 10% of the shares of Agricover S.A.AGERPRES