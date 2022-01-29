MADRID SUMMIT - Joint statement of the Conservative parties in Europe

In July 2021, several political formations represented in the European Parliament signed a joint declaration reflecting our concerns and our commitment to defend a European Union that respects the sovereignty, freedom and traditions of the Member States. In turn, we agreed to refer to the declaration as a "base for a cultural and political common work, respecting the role of current political groups".

In December 2021, the first summit of patriotic and conservative forces in Europe took place in Warsaw. The participants discussed the need for closer cooperation in the European Parliament, as well as the organization of joint meetings and the vote alignment on common issues concerning the protection of the sovereignty of the Member States of the Union.

Today, the participants in the Madrid Summit, which took place in Spain on 28-29 January, have reiterated our concern about the Future of Europe.

The European Community was forged as an area of free cooperation between sovereign states. However, there is a growing threat that seeks to transform the Union into an ideologically charged federalist super-state; a corporation which disregards national identity and sovereignty, and therefore democracy, plurality and the interests of the citizens of the nations that form the Union, are disregarded.

This drift endangers the Union itself by moving away from the Christian European ideals on which it was founded. Today, some bureaucrats and some parties mistakenly believe that they can promote agendas without democratic legitimacy which go against the needs of Europeans and the survival of Western civilization itself.

Faced with this situation, we, the participants of the Summit, commit ourselves to defend Europe from external and internal threats. We will confront everything that advocates for a European Union which is alien to its history and which, detached from reality, lead to demographic suicide and societal transformation. Europe is in demographic decline. We have to support family policies.

We love Europe because we love our nations. And we will defend Europe because we defend our nations. That is why we will not cease to demand a Union focused on the common European values, on people, on their families, on the protection of their borders and on the freedom to have energy, industry, and a strong primary sector. We have to regain the culture of mutual respect among Member States and with the EU institutions, where constitutional identities are safeguarded and not criticized. We denounce the politically motivated attacks from Brussels against Poland and Hungary which demonstrate a complete disregard of basic EU principles and violate the spirit of the Treaties.

In short, we should cooperate and join forces to protect Europe from enforced ideologies and anti-democratic drift that are leading to its downfall.

To this end, we have agreed on our commitment to:

- Enforce the principle of EU preference. Goods produced within the Member States nave priority over goods from third countries, which are responsible for the impoverishment of our nations' farmers and stockbreeders and the weakening of Europe as an industrial power.

- Denounce the immigration policy promoted by Brussels, and the ineffectiveness of FRONTEX, which is not contributing to the protection of our borders.

- Work for a European energy autonomy, where nations can freely dispose of the energy they require, while respecting the environment, but without submitting to the imposition of ideological prejudices. Brussels' failed energy policy contributes to unbearable energy prices.

- Demand strict compliance with the Treaties in all cases and firmly reject any initiative that seeks to unduly extend the competences of the EU institutions.

- Defend the primacy of national constitutions over European law, and of national laws over EU regulations in all matters that do not fall within the exclusive competence of the Union.

- Work to ensure that the nations of Europe act in solidarity in the face of the threat of external aggression. Russian aggressive actions on Europe's eastern border led us to the brink of war. Solidarity, decisiveness and defense cooperation between the nations of Europe, as well as NATO and our transatlantic allies, are needed in the face of such threats.

- Urge EU and national institutions to sign agreements with third countries so that immigrants that have been found guilty by a court of law serve their sentences in their countries of origin, and to intensify the return of all immigrants who enter EU territory illegally.

PROPOSAL A - Create means of stronger cooperation (coordination office) between the political formations present at the Madrid Summit in order to join forces and vote in the European Parliament on the aforementioned issues.

PROPOSAL B - Focus on closer coordination between political formations present at the Madrid Summit in order to join forces and speak with one voice as often as possible at the European level vote in the European Parliament on the aforementioned issues.