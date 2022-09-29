 
     
"Madrigal-Marin Constantin" choir to perform extraordinary concert "Salve Regina" for the first time on Oct 8

The Extraordinary Concert "Salve Regina" will be premiered by the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir, on October 8, starting with 8.00 pm, at the Sf. Iosif [Saint Joseph's] Cathedral in the Capital City.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the concert will be conducted by Alexander Drcar, as an extraordinary guest of the Madrigal Choir in Bucharest. Alexander Drcar is the coordinator of the Department for Conducting of the Mozarteum University, in Salzburg.

The programme of the event presents a journey through the sacred music written for the choir during the German and Austrian Romantic period and includes a distinct series of works created by composers Franz Schubert, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Johannes Brahms and Anton Bruckner. The works were especially chosen by Alexander Drcar, PhD, with an emphasis on creations that highlight the unique sonority of the choir, as well as the sonic spirit of romanticism, especially from the sphere of sacred music, told Agerpres.

At the invitation of the Madrigal Choir, Alexander Drcar, PhD, coordinated during the months of September and October, in Bucharest, an interactive programme of specialization in the art of choral conducting, carried out exclusively within the professionalization initiatives carried out systematically by the National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin." Thus, during the workshops held at the Madrigal Choir headquarters, Alexander Drcar, PhD, together with conductors Anna Ungureanu and Cezar Verlan, prepared the new "Salve Regina" repertoire, dedicated primarily to German and Austrian composers of the 19th century.

Spectators' access to the concert is free and will be done exclusively by online booking of zero-value tickets on billete.ro at https://s9.ro/1oiv, according to the regulations displayed on the platform.

The Extraordinary Concert "Salve Regina" is made in partnership with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest and represents a repertory premiere for the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir.

