MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed

Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading level), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days and that they also verify whether the self-isolation measure is observed or not.

According to a press release sent by the MAE to AGERPRES on Monday, according to the information released by the Dutch authorities, Romania stays in the Orange area (high-risk area), to which or from which the Dutch authorities recommend people to avoid travelling, except when it's absolutely necessary."The Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days, which included the citizens coming from Romania. As an additional measure, the Dutch authorities informed that they will collect the contact data of the persons coming from the risk areas. Moreover, the Dutch authorities will verify if the self-isolation measure is observed or not by the respective persons. Considering that the pre-university and the university courses are starting soon, the students coming/returning to The Netherlands from the risk areas are recommended to observe all the protection measures, including self-isolation," informs the MAE.MAE also informs that a testing centre for SARS-CoV-2 will be placed on the Schiphol airport (in Amsterdam).All citizens coming from the risk areas could be tested, free of charge, regardless if they have symptoms or not. No matter the result of the test the 14-day self-isolation measure remains in place," said the MAE, adding that similar measures will be taken by the Eindhoven and Rotterdam airports.Additional information with respect to the new requirements for entering The Netherlands and the measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic is available in English and Dutch at https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2020/08/06/regaining-control-over-coronavirus-with-local-measures; https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/onderwerpen/coronavirus-covid-19; https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/travel-and-residence/visas-for-the-netherlands/qas-travel-restrictions-for-the-netherlands.Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Hague: 0031 70 354 15 80 / 0031 70 322 86 12 / 0031 70 331 99 80, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7.Romanian nationals facing a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature may call the Romanian Embassy in Hague at 0031 651 596 107.MAE recommends visiting the websites https://www.mae.ro/node/51932 and https://haga.mae.ro/.