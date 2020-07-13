MAE: Belgium includes Romania in the orange zone

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) warns citizens travelling to Belgium that our country has been included in the orange zone, and the Belgian authorities could establish new measures, for now recommending increased vigilance.

The MAE informed that, on Sunday, the Belgian authorities announced the new measures regarding the conditions for entering the territory of the kingdom, measures that have already entered into force, immediately after their publication. The entry conditions concern the classification of the countries of origin of persons wishing to enter the Kingdom of Belgium into three categories: the green zone - without special measures, the orange zone - the Belgian authorities may establish new specific measures (at this time increased vigilance is recommended) and the red zone - mandatory quarantine and testing upon entering the country.According to information publicly provided by the Belgian authorities, Romania has been included in the list of orange states. Thus, citizens entering Romania from the Kingdom of Belgium for tourism purposes (non-essential travel), starting with July 13, are recommended increased vigilance on the symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection, according to an MFA statement sent to AGERPRES.At the same time, the MAE recommends to Romanian citizens who intend to travel to Belgium to consult the information published on the website of the Belgian authorities - https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Brussels +32 (0) 2 347 5338, +32 (0) 2 345 0040 and +32 (0) 2 344 1658, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centre operators, on a permanent basis. Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, an emergency, also have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the diplomatic mission +32 (0) 2 344 0854.Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51902, bruxelles.mae.ro/ and www.mae.ro/.