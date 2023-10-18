MAE conveys message on explosion at hospital in Gaza Strip: All civilians must be protected

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) conveyed, on Wednesday, a message in the context of the explosion that took place at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that civilians must always be protected and that the responsibility for this attack must be "clearly established"."We are shocked and deeply saddened by the explosion and the loss of innocent lives at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. All civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times. International humanitarian law must be upheld. Responsibility must be clearly established,"said MAE on Twitter (X). Hundreds of people were killed and injured in the rocket attack on the hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to the local Ministry of Health.
Israelis and Palestinians blame each other for the attack. The Israeli army accused the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip, blaming a stray rocket launched by the Palestinian militant organization.