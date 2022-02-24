MAE convokes inter-institutional crisis cell to support Romanian citizens in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) continues to monitor the situation of Romanian citizens in Ukraine and has convoked the inter-institutional crisis cell to support and grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens in Ukraine, shows a release of the Executive regarding Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca's summoning of the task-force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

According to the release, the responsible government structures are prepared to ensure the necessary measures to take over, if need be, flows of refugees.At the same time, the Government is monitoring and evaluating the entries and exits of natural gas on all routes crossing our country, in order to take, depending on the evolution of the situation, the necessary measures to ensure continuity in the supply of natural gas.The release emphasizes that Romania has sufficient gas stored to manage the cold season period.The main responsibilities of the task force regarding the management of consequences generated by the Russian aggression in Ukraine regard monitoring the situation and coordinating measures at the level of government structures to ensure the functioning of all public services.