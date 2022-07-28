MAE firmly rejects Medvedev's move to give Ukrainian territories to neighbouring states

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) "firmly" rejected, on Thursday, the move made by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, who published on a social network "a map that, in a fantastical manner, assigns territories of Ukraine to Romania and other states neighbouring Ukraine."

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES, "such attitudes are part of the propaganda and disinformation tools used by the Russian Federation for a long time and which were amplified after the start of the illegal and illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine."

"Such so-called "proposals" and "analyses" that aim at the random redrawing of the borders of some states and thus promote the violation of international law represent nothing more than completely unsuccessful attempts to justify their own conduct of disobeying the rules-based international order," said the MAE.

The Ministry reaffirmed Romania's "full" support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and reiterated its condemnation of Russia's unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Romania is and will remain a partner of Ukraine and reconfirms its full support and deep compassion for the Ukrainian people, victims of brutal aggression. Granting the status of a candidate state for Ukraine's accession to the European Union represents a confirmation of both the visionary policy of the European Union, which is essentially a project to promote and consolidate peace in Europe, as well as the determination of the Ukrainian people to fully assume the principles and values of the European space, in an independent, sovereign Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," underscored the MAE.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, published on his Telegram account a map of Europe, where most of Ukraine belongs to other states, the Russian publication Vedomosti reported.

In his post, Medvedev claims that there are Western analysts - without naming them - who would see the future Ukrainian state in this manner, notes the cited daily.

On one of the maps published by the former Russian President, seven Ukrainian regions are transferred to Poland, one to Hungary, two to Romania and 13 regions plus the Crimean Peninsula to Russia.

Thus, Ukraine would remain only with the Kyiv region, according to the map published by Medvedev on the day when Ukraine celebrates, for the first time, Statehood Day.