MAE hails adoption of Space 2030 Agenda resolution, initiated by Romania, in plenum of UN General Assembly

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed on Friday the adoption of the Space 2030 Agenda - space as a driver of sustainable development, by the plenum of the UN General Assembly, a document initiated by Romania as president of the UN Committee for the peaceful use of the extra-atmospheric space (Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space - COPUOS).

The document initiated by Romania is the result of over three years of negotiations that took place in Vienna, MAE reminds in a press release.

"Promoting this resolution, which tackles a top area of interest from the standpoint of the involved technologies and the innovative character, is signing up for Romania's principled orientation of supporter of multilateralism, based on rules, which contribute to solving problems of interest for all UN member states. At the same time, adopting the resolution confirms that the tight collaboration between the Romanian institutions and Romanian diplomacy leads to positive results within the sectorial multilateral framework," MAE specifies, Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, the Resolution of the UN General Assembly, highlights the way in which science and space technology can contribute to achieving objectives of sustainable development, such as the activities tied to the countering climate change or reducing the risks of disaster.