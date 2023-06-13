MAE hails decision of the USA to return to UNESCO.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the decision of the United States of America (USA) to return, starting in July, to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, UNESCO's role on the international stage continues to be as relevant after almost 77 years since the establishment of the organization, continuing to contribute to addressing the new challenges to peace, by facilitating cooperation in the field of education, science and culture.

The participation and contribution of the United States to the smooth running of UNESCO's work is "essential." Through this decision of the US administration, a founding member state of the organization will resume, after an interruption of 6 years, full participation in the activities of the organization and its working bodies. The decision represents a reconfirmation of the universality of this specialized institution of the UN system and will contribute to the consolidation of effective multilateralism and the global order based on norms and centered on the UN, which Romania wants to fully share.

According to the same source, for the formal implementation of the decision taken by the USA, Romania supports the organization, according to the Constitutive Act of UNESCO and the rules of operation, of an extraordinary session of the General Conference, in July.