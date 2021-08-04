MAE informs Romanians wanting to travel to Spain of Codes Yellow, Orange alerts of heat, storms, hail

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs the Romanian citizens who are transiting or want to travel to the Kingdom of Spain that this State's Meteorological Agency issued Code Yellow and Orange alerts of heavy rainfalls, storms and hails for August 4-5.

The MAE sent an information to AGERPRES recommending Romanians to constantly consult public information communicated by the Spanish authorities in this respect.

It is also recommended to Romanian citizens in areas affected that in the event of an emergency contact the relevant authorities by calling the emergency phone 112.The Romanian citizens affected by the bad weather in Spain may request consular assistance at the Consular section of the Romanian Embassy in Madrid +34 91.734,4004, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre of the Romanian citizens abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Centre operators on a permanent basis.At the same time, Romanian citizens facing a difficult, special situation with an emergency character have the following permanent telephone lines depending on the region:* Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in Madrid: +34 669.362.202* Barcelona Consulate General: +34 661.547.853* Sevilla Consulate General: +34 648.212.169* Bilbao Consulate General: +34 608.956.278* Castellon de la Plana Consulate General: +34 677.842.467* Ciudad Real Consulate General: +34 609,513,790* Zaragoza Consulate General: +34 663.814.474* Almeria Consulate General: +34 682.733.408The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends consulting the Internet pages http://www.aemet.es/es/eltiempso/prediction/avisos?w=mna, http://madrid.mae.ro/,www.mae.ro and recalls the fact that Romanian citizens who travel abroad have the "Travel Safe" application that offers information and travel advice.