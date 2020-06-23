MAE: Iran's ambassador - called in relation to Iranian who died in Bucharest on Friday

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic Iran to Romania, Morteza Aboutalebi, has been convoked to the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Headquarters to discuss the case of the Iranian citizen Gholam Reza Mansouri, who died in Bucharest on Friday.

On this occasion, MAE told the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Bucharest that the case of the Iranian citizen is subject to an ongoing investigation the result of which will be communicated to the Iranian side through the aforementioned official channels.In this context, MAE showed "surprise in relation to the press release issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday and the statement of some officials in Teheran with respect to some elements part of the ongoing investigation."Moreover, MAE highlighted the constant openness of the Romanian authorities in responding to the Iranian authorities' requests regarding the case of the Iranian citizen.According to the Website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teheran asked on June 21 "the relevant Romanian authorities to take immediate measures to clarify the death of Mansouri."