MAE: Minister Aurescu at the Gala of UN Youth Association of Romania; promotion of youth, encouraged by Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday underscored the importance of promoting youth and supporting their objectives within the EU and other international bodies, at the Gala of UN Youth Association of Romania, which marked ten years since establishment.

According to a press release the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, Aurescu congratulated the representatives of the Association for the uninterrupted activity and the results obtained, while also evoking the tight cooperation existing between the Minister and the Association, among others through the collaboration protocol concluded in 2016.Moreover, the Minister encouraged UN Youth to continue with the same energy the Bucharest International Student Model United Nations Conference - BISMUN, which takes place in Bucharest on an annual basis and represented the nucleus of the development of this organisation.Minister Aurescu also underscored the involvement of the younger generation is essential in approaching such stringent matters on the UN's and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs's agenda, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, cyber security or a new cosmic space regime.He brought to mind that Romania holds the presidency of the Community of Democracies, until 2021, with a priority being, among other things, the involvement of the young people in the democratic processes. In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu invited the young to join some of the projects launched under this umbrella, such as the Youth Forum, in next year's summer.The UN Youth Association of Romania is a non-governmental organisation established in 2009 and led by young people, who want to promote and encourage UN values and activities among the Romanian youth, the Romanian society and the international community. Based on a collaboration protocol signed in 2016 between the Association and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UN Youth Association got actively involved in the past three years in the process of selection to include the youth representatives in the national delegation led by the Romanian President at the general debates segment at high level of the UN General Assembly.