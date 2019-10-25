MAE repatriates three Romanian citizens from Libya

Three Romanian citizens, of whom two minors, have been repatriated on Thursday from Libya, through the Republic of Tunisia and the Republic of Turkey, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informed.

The repatriation took place with the support of Romania's Embassy in Tunis, Romania's Embassy in Tripoli relocated in Tunis and Romania's Consulate General in Istanbul, coordinated with the Consular Department of the MAE, through the Crisis Cell, the quoted source mentions.

The diplomatic personnel of Romania's Embassy in Tunis provided consular specialised assistance for the transfer of the group of Romanian citizens from Libya to Tunisia. Thus, with the support of the mobile consular team of Romania's Embassy in Tunis, the group of Romanian citizens left Libya on Wednesday, by land toward Tunisia, where they continued their journey toward Romania, by air, on the Tunis-Istanbul-Otopeni route.

During the period in which they were accompanied by representative of the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania, the Romanian citizens were provided with the necessary support in terms of consular assistance and protection.

The MAE mentions that it covered the entire costs corresponding to the repatriation procedures, namely accommodation, land and air transportation.

The repatriation measure is part of the constant assistance and protection demarches provided by the MAE to the Romanian citizens who are in special situations, through the diplomatic missions and consular offices in the states with major security risk.

On the MAE website, a travel warning is further posted for Libya, which is at the maximum alert level, namely "Major danger - immediately leave the area or country!."

The Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterates the firm recommendations addressed to the Romanian citizens who are in areas of conflict to leave the area and contact Romania's diplomatic missions in the territory in order to announce their presence in the region, so they can benefit from consular assistance and protection, and also, to check the information provided through the "Travel safely" app, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

The Crisis Cell within the Consular Department is running round the clock and the Romanian citizens have the possibility of non-stop contact, at the following number +4021.319.21.37.