MAE: Secretary of State Iulia Matei underscores importance of strengthening economic cooperation with Sweden

Secretary of State Iulia Matei underscored the importance of strengthening and diversifying economic cooperation with Sweden, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Iulia Matei, on Monday welcomed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Romania Therese Hayden, on a courtesy visit."Secretary of State Iulia Matei talked about her interest in boosting dialogue and the political-diplomatic agenda in the next interval. Also, the Romanian side underscored the importance of strengthening and diversifying economic and sectoral cooperation with Sweden, for a better capitalization on the cooperation potential existing between the two countries in the mentioned sectors. In what concerns the European agenda, discussions focused on both sides' interest in a more structured and constant cooperation in promoting such topics of a common interest discussed at the level of the Union," read the MAE release.In this context, the two interlocutors approached the current developments in a series of European files, with an emphasis on negotiations regarding the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the Conference on the Future of Europe, the new proposals of the European Commission's Just Transition Mechanism and the strengthening of the external role of the EU, including in the Eastern vicinity.Moreover, the two sides agreed to maintain an active dialogue to identify solutions Romania and Sweden both find to be adequate in advancing the European agenda, added the MAE.