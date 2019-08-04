MAE: We manifest our surprise and disappointment for way in which Bulgarian PM refers to Romanian tourists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) manifests its "surprise and disappointment" for the way in which Bulgarian PM, Boyko Borissov, referred to Romanian tourists after he said, according to the press, that they would be the ones that brought swine fever to his country.

"Beyond the technical arguments that will be offered by the National Sanitary-Veterinarian and Food Safety Authority to answer the unfortunate statements of Bulgarian PM, Boyko Borissov, we must manifest our surprise and disappointment for the way in which the Bulgarian PM referred to Romanian tourists, especially since they bring a substantial contribution to the Bulgarian GDP," a statement of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted to Facebook shows.According to Radio Romania, Boyko Borissov stated, "I am certain that Romanian tourists brought the swine fever to Bulgaria. Daily, 57,000 cars enter through the Danube bridge. We can't do anything about it, the people have money. They stroll, eat and throw trash, and we clean and clean."