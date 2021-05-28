MAE's Dan Neculaescu in Chernivtsi; Romania - humanitarian support for Ukraine in pandemic context

Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) Dan Neculaescu will be on a working visit to Chernivtsi on Friday to make a humanitarian donation to Ukraine, in order to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the MAE, on this occasion, the secretary of state will have a meeting with representatives of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, a round of bilateral consultations with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar, and talks with the leadership of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

At the same time, a joint meeting of the heads of the delegations of the Romanian and Ukrainian Ministries of Foreign Ministries with the representatives of the Romanian minority in Ukraine is scheduled.The granting of free international assistance to Ukraine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is carried out in line with the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations of April 22, 2021, the MAE informs.