Magistrates released from office by President Iohannis

Agerpres informs.

Bucharest, Aug 6 /Agerpres/ - On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees releasing from office two magistrates following retirement.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two magistrates are Ruxandra Popescu - a judge at the Sinaia Courthouse and Daniela Gaitan - a chief prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office with the Intorsura Buzaului Courthouse.

Also, President Iohannis signed a decree for the submission for ratification to Parliament of the Agreement for the termination of bilateral investment treaties between the member states of the European Union, signed in Brussels on May 5, 2020.