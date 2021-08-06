 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Magistrates released from office by President Iohannis

Administrația Prezidențială
Klaus Iohannis

:46

buton pause

Folow u, Agerpres informs.

Modifică dimensiunea fontului:

Play

Bucharest, Aug 6 /Agerpres/ - On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees releasing from office two magistrates following retirement.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two magistrates are Ruxandra Popescu - a judge at the Sinaia Courthouse and Daniela Gaitan - a chief prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office with the Intorsura Buzaului Courthouse.

Also, President Iohannis signed a decree for the submission for ratification to Parliament of the Agreement for the termination of bilateral investment treaties between the member states of the European Union, signed in Brussels on May 5, 2020.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.