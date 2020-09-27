MAI spokesperson, Monica Dajbog:'318 complaints were received regarding possible misdemeanors or felonies relating to the voting process'

Since the start of the voting process, the authorities were notified 318 times regarding possible misdemeanors or felonies that relate to the voting process, 119 of them being unconfirmed, announced, on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Monica Dajbog, according to AGERPRES.

"At the level of the structures of the Internal Affairs Ministry 318 complaints were received regarding possible misdemeanors or felonies relating to the voting process, but 119 were not confirmed by the first checks. In regards to another 111 complaints investigations are being conducted," said Monica Dajbog at the headquarters of the MAI.

According to her, 54 misdemeanors were noted, 20 written warnings being handed out, as well as 34 fines with a total value of 38,000 RON.

"The most frequent irregularities noted were regarding the continuation of electoral propaganda, advising voters who to vote for, photographing or filming the ballot papers," mentioned the MAI spokersperson.

Furthermore, Dajbog mentioned, investigations are conducted regarding 37 felonies, such as corrupting voters or voting fraud.

"In what regards crowding that is recorded at the entry to polling stations where several polling sections are functioning, for the purpose of streamlining, the MAI personnel have taken measures to organize separate corridors of access for each polling station," said Monica Dajbog.