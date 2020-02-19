'Malmkrog', directed by Cristi Puiu, opens the new Encounters section of Berlinale

The newest feature film directed by Cristi Puiu, "Malmkrog", will open the new Encounters section at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which will take place starting Thursday to March 1.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the world premiere of the movie will take place on February 21.

The cast includes actors Frederic Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaite, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, Istvan Teglas.

The script of the film "Malmkrog" is signed by Cristi Puiu, being an adaptation after "Trois Entretiens" by Vladimir Soloviov. The feature was filmed in Apafi Inn, in Malancrav, Sibiu County.

The feature, with a length of 200 minutes, was produced by Mandragora, together with co-producers Iadasarecasa (Romania), Sense Production, Cinnamon Films (Serbia), Film i Vast, Doppelganger (Sweden), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (North Macedonia).

The film was done with the support of the National Center for Cinematography, the Romanian Television Company, The Cinema Creation Studio of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, Sarajevo Canton - Culture Ministry, North Macedonia Film Agency.