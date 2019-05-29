Managers, IT staff - employees who seek most information on salaries

Managers and IT staff are the employees who are most interested in the evolution of salaries for the positions they occupy, according to a survey conducted by eJobs Romania.

"The employment market is very dynamic nowadays, and the demand is higher than the offer, which is why wage ceilings are changing quite often, especially for positions where there is a cutthroat competition for candidate. That is why these two categories always want to keep up with the salary developments and to know how to position themselves in the negotiations," says Bogdan Badea, eJobs Romania CEO.

According to Paylab data, the wage comparison tool launched by eJobs Romania, salary is one of the most important criteria according to which Romanians choose their job and the employees who are most interested in the evolution of salaries for the positions they occupy are managers and IT staff.

The next most curious employees as regards wage dynamics and the comparison of their wages with the market average are those in accounting, financial and audit, trade, construction, transport and logistics. Last in this ranking are employees from the public administration, the auto industry and the banking sector.

The same research shows that, in the opinion of HR managers, salary is the factor that most contributes to increasing the level of employee satisfaction. Employers further say that also important for the employees are the team, the organizational culture, the financial bonuses, the professional development opportunities, the additional days of leave, or the medical and gym memberships.

In IT, the net average salary at national level is 5,731 lei per month. The second place belongs to the employees in the legal field, with a monthly income of 4,571, followed by banking (4,226 lei) and human resources (4,048 lei).

These are the only areas where the net average salary exceeds the 4,000 lei threshold. Below this level, but not very far behind, are Finance and Accounting (3,930 lei), Quality Control (3,646 lei), Insurance (3,565 lei), Construction and Real Estate (3,234 lei), Public Administration (3,197 lei) and Mechanical Engineering (3,077 lei).

On the other hand, the lowest net average salaries were registered in the textile industry (1,987 lei), in wood processing industry (2,239 lei), in services (2,281 lei) and in guard and protection (2,335 lei).