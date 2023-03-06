 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mandatory private pension funds reach assets of 100.17 billion RON in January

Twitter
punctul de pensie

Mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) had assets worth 100.17 billion RON at the end of January, up by 11.75% compared to the level recorded at the same date in 2022, according to the statistics of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"Investments of privately managed pension funds were focused in a percentage of 90% in Romanian assets, most of which were RON-denominated," the report said.

Government securities held the largest share of assets, at 63.474 billion RON, or 63.37%. In second place were equities, with 21.92 billion RON (21.88%), and in third place were corporate bonds, with 7.143 billion RON (7.13% of total assets).

According to the ASF, mandatory private pension funds had 7,978,906 million participants in January 2023.

The following pension funds are active under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tău, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.