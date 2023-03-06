Mandatory private pension funds reach assets of 100.17 billion RON in January

Mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) had assets worth 100.17 billion RON at the end of January, up by 11.75% compared to the level recorded at the same date in 2022, according to the statistics of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"Investments of privately managed pension funds were focused in a percentage of 90% in Romanian assets, most of which were RON-denominated," the report said.Government securities held the largest share of assets, at 63.474 billion RON, or 63.37%. In second place were equities, with 21.92 billion RON (21.88%), and in third place were corporate bonds, with 7.143 billion RON (7.13% of total assets).According to the ASF, mandatory private pension funds had 7,978,906 million participants in January 2023.The following pension funds are active under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tău, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.