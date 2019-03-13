MApN: Aerial refueling missions of F-16 aircraft

Pilots of the 53rd Fighter Squadron of the Romanian Air Forces on Tuesday and Wednesday carried out air refueling missions for F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, a Ministry of National Defence (MApN) release informs.

They used a KC-135 Stratotanker tanker aircraft for the mission, which belongs to the 100th Air Refueling Wing of the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), and it's a special aircraft designed for air refueling of jet aircraft. The flights altitude ranged between 7,000 and 10,000 meters.

The flight autonomy of the F-16 Fighting Falcon is of approximately 3 hours and after air refueling, which only takes a couple of minutes, the flight duration increases by another two hours.

The Romanian pilots received certification for such procedures as part of their training in Portugal for piloting F-16 Fighting Falcon.

AGERPRES .