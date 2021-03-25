 
     
MApN: F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft brought to Romania to complete 53rd Squadron of Romanian Air Force

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft that completes the 53rd Squadron arrived from Portugal at the 86th Air Base on Thursday evening, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs on its official Facebook page.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon completes the list of purchases of fighter aircraft for the Romanian Air Force, states the quoted source.

The Ministry of National Defence reminds that the multi-role aircraft program started in 2014 "out of the need to increase the national defence system through the development of air power and led to an exchange of generations from all points of view at Air Force's level: technological, human resource development, infrastructure and mentality".

