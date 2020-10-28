MApN: Health of four servicemen recently wounded in Afghanistan - good

The health of the four servicemen recently wounded in Afghanistan, following an improvised explosive device attack, is good, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The servicemen were transferred to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany at the end of last week for further medical investigations and continued specialist treatment.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, on Tuesday, they were visited by the director of the medical center, who personally made sure that the Romanian military staff received the best care and that their condition, both physical and mental, was good. The four troops are also supported by the non-profit organization "Wounded Warrior Project", whose main purpose is to help wounded soldiers in missions.

The Ministry of National Defence is permanently informed about the evolution of the health condition of the wounded servicemen and keeps in constant contact with them, with the doctors who take care of them and with the families of the four troops, the quoted source indicates.

The four servicemen of the 191st Golden Lions Force Protection Battalion were wounded in an improvised explosive device attack on October 21 during a patrol mission in the Kandahar area, Afghanistan.

The Romanian military staff were traveling with a convoy of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, the explosive device being triggered when the last vehicle in the convoy passed.