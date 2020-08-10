MApN: Helicopter of the Romanian Air Force hit by a storm in Mali; the crew is unharmed

An IAR-330 Puma L-RM helicopter belonging to the Carpathian Pumas detachment has been hit by a storm around 5.00 pm, Romania's time.

The helicopter was stationed at the Douentza Base in Mali. Nobody was hurt, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.According to a press release of the MApN sent to AGERPRES, the Romanian troops were on a reconnaissance mission with two helicopters and they landed to refuel at the UN Base in Douentza, before returning to their base location in Gao.While in Douentza a violent storm turned one of the two helicopters upside down.The commander of the Romanian detachment in Mali appointed a committee to investigate into the circumstances of this incident.