MApN starts procedures for temporary hires in medical-military system, as a result of COVID-19 epidemic

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) has started the necessary measures to supplement the number of positions in the medical-military system in view of employing staff as quickly as possible, a MApN release sent on Monday informs.

According to the quoted source, the temporary hires are carried out according to the provisions of Decree No.195 of 16 March 2020, regarding the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, in the context of the efforts put in by the public authorities to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus."The hires will be made for a period of six months, the general and specific conditions of the positions to be filled, the contact points, the necessary documents and the deadlines for sending the employment requests are to be published by every medical-military unit on its own website and on the central website of the MApN," the release mentions.The MApN officials argued that, at this time, doctor positions in various specialties are available, such us infectious diseases, epidemiology, pneumology, emergency medicine, laboratory medicine, anesthesia and intensive care, radiology and medical imaging, hygiene, internal medicine, family medicine, but also medical assistants and pharmacists, in the military hospitals, institutes and medical centers of the MApN in Bucharest, Brasov, Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Galati, Iasi, Pitesti, Sibiu and Timisoara."The measures taken by the MApN aim to increase the reaction and resilience capacity of the medical-military system, engaged with forces and means in the coordinated effort by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations for preventing and limiting the effects of COVID-19, as well as attaining the management of consequences, in relation to the development of the epidemiological situation in the country," the MApN release shows.