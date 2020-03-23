MApN: Two military aircraft to bring medical protection equipment from Germany, Turkey

Two Romanian military aircraft will bring medical protection equipment from Germany and Turkey on Monday, a press release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES informs.

The Romanian Air Force will use a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Germany and a C-27 J Spartan aircraft in Turkey.At the same time, MApN announces that the ROL2 hospital erected in the courtyard of the "Ana Aslan" Institute in Otopeni will be operational shortly."At this time, 15 missions are underway, involving more than 140 troops with about 100 pieces of hardware, including making operational, from an administrative point of view, the ROL 2 medical formation within the 'Ana Aslan' Otopeni National Institute, providing a computer network for the Ministry of Health and carrying out epidemiological triage actions," informed the said source.The interior furnishings of the tents and specialized wards of the medical formation ROL 2 will be completed on Monday, and will be connected to utilities in the shortest time. From a medical point of view, the ROL 2 hospital will be functional after the installation of the medical equipment and having completed the authorization and accreditation stages.According to the MApN, in the garrisons in the country, the military medical institutions operate at maximum capacity.