Maramures: Almost 50 tons of aid to be transported to Ukraine

A transport of almost 50 tons of aid, consisting of mattresses and other goods, arrived in Sighetu Marmatiei, and will be sent to Ukraine, Mayor Vasile Moldovan said on Monday.

"Approximately 50 tons of aid consisting of mattresses, sanitary ware, clothes, hygiene products and food were loaded today from the two collection points of aid managed by Sighet City Hall, (...) destined for the Ukrainian Government's warehouse in Mukachevo, a city in the Transcarpathian region, Ukraine," said Vasile Moldovan.

Sighetu Marmatiei became the main collection point in the northwest of the country, next to the town of Halmeu in Satu Mare County, where a transit depot was opened for domestic or foreign aid which are then sorted, reloaded in trucks and transported to different cities or common in Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

