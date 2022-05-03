Marcel Ciolacu appointed chair of PRO-America Group

In a joint sitting on Wednesday, Parliament appointed Marcel Ciolacu chairman of the PRO-America Group, while former National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, the previous office holder, was removed from this parliamentary office.

The lawmakers also decided that PNL senators Nicolae Ciuca and Florin Citu should be members of the PRO-America Group.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Radu Oprea will also be part of this group.

The PRO-America Group was set up by Parliament in May 2021, Agerpres.ro informs.

Voting on Tuesday for replacing the group's leader and composition were 347 lawmakers, 13 lawmakers voted against, and three abstained.

According to the decision adopted, this group also includes PSD members Adrian Chesnoiu, Sorin Grindeanu, Alexandru Rafila, Alfred Simonis, Diana Tusa, Titus Corlatean, Vasile Dincu, Gabriela Firea, Lucian Romascanu, Ana Maria Catauta, and PNL members Sebastian Burduja, Laurentiu Leoreanu, Gigel Stirbu, Cristian Bacanu, Daniel Constantin, Roberta Anastase, Septimiu Bourceanu, and Eugen Tapu Nazare.

Save Romania Union (USR) has the following members in the PRO-America Group: Dan Barna, Cosette Chichirau, Mihai Badea, Denisa Neagu, Monica Berescu; the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) have George Simion, Claudiu Tarziu, and Adrian Costea; the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has Rozalia-Ibolya Biro and Lorand Antal. The minority group is represented by Andi Grosaru.