Marcel Ciolacu: It is time for all decision-makers and political parties to support Romania’s Schengen accession on all fronts

The President of the Chamber of Deputies (România), Marcel Ciolacu, calls on the entire political class to support, in the coming weeks, through all channels and on all fronts, Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area.

“It is very important that during this period we are all united and act for our country. There is no room for pride and rivalry in this matter. My call is for all parties to use the contacts they have in their European political families to support Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area,” the PSD President said.

He also announced that at the Congress of European Socialists, where he will be present, he will support Romania’s accession to Schengen for the near future: “This is what I will do at the Congress of European Socialists, which will take place shortly in Berlin. My colleagues in the European Parliament are also holding daily talks with officials from other Member States to convince them to support Romania’s cause. I am convinced that the other parties can also contribute significantly to achieving a success for Romania.”

“We must not have any reservations in this fight for a strategic national objective, because justice is on our side. Romania has long met all the technical conditions for accession, and our country’s conduct in managing refugee flows from Ukraine and in securing export routes for Ukrainian grain shows that we fully deserve admission to the Schengen Area,” concluded Marcel Ciolacu in a post on his official Facebook page.