Marcel Ciolacu: Medical system, brought to brink of collapse by current power failure in fight against pandemic

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that the Romanian medical system is on the verge of collapse due to the failure of the current power in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

''10,000 deaths due to infection - this is the terrible balance of the Iohannis-Orban government! And the situation is getting more and more desperate! The Romanian medical system is brought to the brink of collapse due to the current power's failure in the fight against the pandemic. Hospitals are simply collapsing under the pressure of the huge wave of hospitalizations, with electrical installations failing due to overload. Last Saturday, in Neamt. Today in Cluj, in an old hospital, managed by the Ministry of Health, only God prevented a new tragedy from happening!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He is accusing the Minister of Health, but also Prime Minister Orban of indifference.

"But neither Tataru nor Orban assumes any responsibility, although I warned them that such tragedies can occur daily in any hospital in the country. They do not care! They think that if they give fines and pass the responsibility on the shoulders of doctors and local authorities, they keep their image immaculate! Because of the elections, they have neither soul nor reason!," said Ciolacu.

