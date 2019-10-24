Marcel Ioan Bolos, picked for Ministry of European Funds (bio)

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on October 24, 2019, the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament for vote. Marcel Ioan Bolos has been proposed for the office of Minister of European Funds.

Marcel Ioan Bolos was born on April 1, 1968.He graduated the Faculty of Economic Sciences, Oradea University (1993-1997), the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Faculty (1992-1997), he has a Master's Degree in Financial-Banking Institutions Management (1997-1999) and he holds a doctor's degree, for the thesis: "Budget and accounting of the local communities in the current state of affairs and possibilities of modernization" at the Faculty of Economic Sciences, the West University, Timisoara (2000-2005), according to the http://steconomiceuoradea.ro Website.He started his teaching career as a university assistant in "Enterprise financing," at the Faculty of Economic Sciences, Oradea University (1999-2001). He became a lecturer, PhD, (2001-2008) and then a senior lecturer, PhD, (2008-2015) and he finally became a university professor, PhD, (on October 1, 2015), at the Finance and accounting department of the abovementioned university centre.In June 2017, he obtained the Certificate of Authorisation in Finance, for the thesis "Using computer intelligence in structural funds and financing fields," the Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest, affiliation: Doctoral School of Finance, Oradea University, according to the abovementioned source.His professional career included the following positions - inspector: the Public Relations Service, Oradea City Hall (1993-1997), head of office at the Oradea City Hall (1997-1998), chief accountant - Real Estate Department of the Oradea City Hall (1998-2000), economic manager at the Real Estate Patrimony Administration - the Oradea Local Council (2005-2008), executive manager - the Department of Project Management with International Funding, Oradea City Hall (2008-2012), secretary of state with the Ministry of Regional Development and Tourism (2012-2013), General Manager, Coordinator of the POST (Sectoral Operational Programme Transport) Management Authority and of the General Management and Strategies Department with the Ministry of Transport (2013-November 2015), secretary of state with the Ministry of Transport (November 2015-January 2017), general manager of the North West Regional Development Agency (as of January 2017), according to the same source.