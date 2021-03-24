MARCH 24 IN HISTORY

1818 - Gheorghe Lazar is appointed "teacher" of arithmetic, geometry and geography at the Scoala Domneasca with the Sfantul Sava, where he inaugurated the classes in Romanian (24 March / 5 April)

1879 - Birth of poet, translator I. Gr. Perieteanu (d. 1959)

1885 - Birth of composer Dimitrie Cuclin (d. 7 February 1978)

1911 - Death of historian, folklorist Nicolae Densusianu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 18 April 1846)

1921 - Birth of poet, prose writer Traian Cosovei (d. 16 July 1993)

1946 - Death of politician Barbu Stirbei, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 November 1872)

1949 - Birth of prose writer Constantin Zarnescu

1949 - Birth of sociologist Ioan Mihailescu, rector of University of Bucharest (d. 11 September 2007)

1951 - Death of economist, politician Ion I. Lapedatu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 14 September 1876)

1993 - Founding of the Council for National Minorities, a governmental body coordinated by the secretary general of the Government

2003 - Death of engineer Constantin Arama, member of the Romanian Academy (18 December 1991). (b. 29 September 1919)

2006 - Premier Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has a working meeting in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart Ferencs Gyurcsany. (24-25)

2007 - President Traian Basescu attends in Berlin, the manifestations dedicated to golden jubilee anniversary of the European Union

2017 - President Klaus Iohannis attends informal meeting of the European Council, organised with the occasion of 60-year anniversary of signing the Treaties in Rome, Italy. He is received in audience by Pope Francis, along heads of state or government participating in the meeting (24-25). AGERPRES