MARCH 28 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Romania switches to summer time - 03:00 hrs becomes 04:00 hrs (27/28)

1882 - Birth of engineer Gheorghe Emanoil Filipescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 25 November 1937)

1888 - Birth of playwright Alexandru Kiritescu. (d. 9 April 1961)

1908 - Birth of zoologist, oceanologist Mihai C. Bacescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 6 August 1999)

1914 - Birth of writer Ovidiu Constantinescu. (d. 16 December 1993)

1926 - Death of physician Thoma Ionescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 13 September 1860)

1939 - Birth of writer Florin Banescu. (d. 11 July 2003)

1944 - Death of chemist Petru Bogdan, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 29 January 1873)

1948 - First parliamentary elections under the Communist regime; Popular Democracy Front wins.

1949 - Death of composer Grigoras Dinicu. (b. April 1889)

1957 - Death of Liberal politician Gheorghe Tatarascu, prime minister 1934-1937; 1939-1940. (b. 21 December 1886)

1963 - Birth of writer, publicist Dan-Silviu Boerescu.

1970 - Birth of Atlanta 1996 Olympic, world and European fencing (foil) champion Laura Badea Carlescu.

1974 - Nicolae Ceausescu elected first President of Socialist Republic of Romania by unanimous vote of Great National Assembly (Communist Parliament).

1979 - Birth of actor Razvan Hincu.

1993 - Death of poet, critic Victor Felea. (b. 24 May 1923)

1994 - Death of playwright, essayist Eugen Ionescu (Eugene Ionesco). (b. 13 November 1909)

1994 - Death of Lieutenant General Stefan Guse, deputy defence minister, Chief of General Staff (b. 17 April 1940)

1995 - President Ion Iliescu is received at the Vatican by Pope John Paul II within a visit in Italy and the Vatican (28-30). Talks have in particular approached the matter of the restitution of the goods of the Greek-Catholic Church

1997 - Death of poet Gheorghe Tomozei. (b. 29 April 1936)

2001 - Death of geologist Ion N. Bancila, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 2 February 1901)

2005 - Romanian journalists Marie Jeanne Ion, Sorin Dumitru Miscoci and Ovidiu Ohanesian pronounced missing in Iraq

2011 - The movie "Eu, cand vreau sa fluier, fluier" the feature debut of Florin Serban, is designated best movie of the Gopo Awards 5th Gala

2012 - Death of actor Stefan Radof. (b. 1 December 1934)

2014 - Athletes Andreea Chitu and Corina Caprioriu win two gold medals at the Judo Grand Prix of Samsun, Turkey

2014 - Gymnasts Larisa Iordache and Diana Bulimar win three medals, two gold, one silver at World Cup in Doha, Qatar

2015 - Cyclist Eduard Novak wins the silver medal in the 4 km countertime, C4 category within the Paracycling World Championships of Apeldoorn, the Netherlands

2019 - Death of fashion designer Zina Dumitrescu (b. 16 June 1936)

2020 - Death of actor Stefan Sileanu (b. 15 November 1939).AGERPRES

