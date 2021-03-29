MARCH 29 IN HISTORY

1599 - Sigismund Bathory gives up throne; his cousin, Cardinal Andrei Bathory becomes Prince of Transylvania (30 March - October 1599)

1677 - Metropolitan Seat of Moldova is officially relocated from Suceava to Iasi

1815 - Birth of Costache Caragiali, actor, film director, dramatist; first manager of the National Theatre (The Great Theatre) of Bucharest (d. 13 February 1877)

1830 - Works are underway of the Danube Commission border delimitation on the river's thalweg. The former territories controlled by the Ottoman Empire - Braila, Giurgiu and Turnu - return to Wallachia

1848 - Mihail Sturdza, ruler of Moldova (1841-1843), refuses to accept some 35 points of the petition-programme of the Moldovan revolutionaries, namely the ones referring to dissolving of the Public Assembly and the establishment of the citizens' guard. On that very evening, the armed forces of the ruler crush the revolutionary movement, arresting several participants.

1878 - Birth of Elena Farago, symbolist poet and publicist (d. 4 January 1954)

1879 - By high decree, the Romanian Academic Society is declared national institute dubbed the Romanian Academy

1908 - Birth of poet Virgil Carianopol (d. 6 April 1984)

1912 - Birth of Caius Iacob, mathematician, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 February 1992)

1926 - The Byzantine Studies Institute is founded in Bucharest

1941 - Birth of actress Violeta Andrei.

1941 - Birth of poetess Constanta Buzea (d. 31 August 2012)

1947 - Birth of cameraman and director Viorel Sergovici (d. 27 July 2012)

1962 - Birth of Dan Bittman, Holograf music band leader, TV entertainer

1963 - Death of botanist Traian Savulescu, president of the Romanian Academy (b. 2 February 1889)

1971 - Death of poet, literary and historical critic Perpessicius (pen name Dimitrie S. Panaitescu), founder and director of the Romanian Literature Museum of Bucharest, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 21 October 1891)

1974 - Birth of Iulian Sebastian Filipescu, Romanian international soccer player

1989 - Death of priest Nicolae Aurelian Steinhardt (Nicolae Delarohia), essayist, literary critic, jurist, publicist and writer of Jewish origin, converted to the Orthodox religion in the Jilava prison and after being released turned into a monk (b. 29 July 1912)

2004 - Romania becomes a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), alongside Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

2012 - The manager of the National Theatre in Bucharest, Ion Caramitru, an actor, director, founder and president of the UNITER theatre union of Romania, receives a star on the Walk of Fame in Bucharest downtown.

2013 - Death of actor, director Bujor Macrin (b. 13 May 1942)

2013 - Gymnasts Larisa Iordache (beam), Diana Bulimar (floor) and Andrei Munteanu (parallels) win 3 gold medals, and Larisa Iordache also wins a silver medal on the ground at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Doha (Qatar)

2017 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes Charles, Prince of Wales, on an official visit to Romania, whom he presented the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Grand Cross.AGERPRES