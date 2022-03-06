MARCH 6 IN HISTORY

1486 - Battle of Schea (then Roman County). The Turkish army under the command of Bali beg Malkocoglu penetrates Moldova, Prince Stephen the Great attacks and defeats the Turks at Schea

1821 - The forces of Tudor Vladimirescu, Adunarea Norodului/Assembly of the People, occupy Slatina

1835 - Birth of general, mathematician and historian Stefan Falcoianu, member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. Jan. 22, 1905)

1866 - Birth of composer and Professor Dumitru Kiriac-Georgescu (d. Jan. 8, 1928)

1897 - Enter into force of Law on rest on Sunday, holidays

1907 - Climax of peasants' uprising in Moldova

1919 - Hungary is handed the resolution of the inter-allied Military Council in Paris (the Vyx Note) obliging the Hungarian troops to withdraw from Transylvania, Agerpres.ro informs.

1920 - Birth of actor Ernest Maftei (d. Oct. 19, 2006)

1933 - Birth of actress Margareta Pogonat (d. May 11, 2014)

1934 - Birth of poet Dimitrie Rachici (d. Feb. 1, 1999)

1939 - Death in Cannes of Miron Cristea (Elie Cristea), the first Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (1925-1939), Prime Minister of Romania (1938-1939) (b. July 18, 1868)

1945 - Installation of the government headed by Dr. Petru Groza, the first government of Romania with a majority of Romanian Communist Party members

1958 - Birth of composer George Natsis

1969 - Birth of actress Ilinca Goia

1972 - Death of actor Mircea Constantinescu (b. Dec. 18, 1904)

1986 - Death of poet and translator Alexandru Rally (b. Sept. 7, 1897)

1989 - Death of historian Vasile Netea (b. Feb. 1, 1912)

1991 - Death of physician Ionel S. Pavel, member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 14/27, 1897) (25 years since)

2001 - International Constantin Brancusi Year officially opens at the Romanian Academy as a tribute brought under the aegis of UNESCO to the artist on the 125th anniversary of his birth

2019 - Ambassador Sorin Ducaru has been appointed as Director of the European Union Satellite Centre (EU SatCen), the first Romanian management position of an EU intergovernmental agency.