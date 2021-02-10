Margareta Royal Foundation launches platform tt360.ro, a component of Young Talents Program

The Margareta Royal Foundation of Romania (FRMR) announces the launch of the tt360.ro platform, as a component of the "Tinere Talente" Program / Young Talents, with the purpose of supplying useful and relevant information to those who just started an artistic career, pupils and students who are studying in art and music high schools and universities, at a national level.

"The young musicians and visual artists enrolled in the "Young Talents" national Program, benefit from mentoring and masterclasses held by artists and people of culture, with a vast international experience. Through the tt360.ro platform, they offer expertise to these pupils and students throughout the country, who currently have free access to inspirational material, advice, shared experiences by mentors from the "Young Talents" Program," says a press release sent by FRMR to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The video material was made with pianist Verona Maier and conductor Tiberiu Soare, and these will be added with shared experiences by other figures from the field of classical music or visual arts.

In order to access the tt360.ro platform, those interested need to register and create an account at http://tt360.ro/inregistrare/

The "Young Talents" national Program debuted in 2008 with the purpose of supporting and promoting young and talented artists who come from modest families and need financial support in order to reach their full potential and express their talent.

Throughout the 13 years of activity, through this program there were granted 350 scholarships, were held 450 recitals, concerts and exhibitions, were ensured 140 national and international masterclasses and won 175 awards at national and international contests.