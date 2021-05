Romanian athlete Marian Dragulescu won the silver medal in jumping, Sunday, at the World Cup of Artistic Gymnastics in Varna (Bulgaria), with an average of 14,525 points, agerpres reports.

Dragulescu (40 years), a sportsman qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the jump event, was scored with 14,350 in the first jump and 14,700 in the second.

On Friday, Dragulescu had completed his qualifications with the average, 14,125.