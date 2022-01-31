Mariana Gordan's 'London Spring' painting exhibition, at Bucharest National Opera, on Tuesday

The "London Spring" exhibition, signed by Mariana Gordan, a Romanian multi-media artist based in London, will open on Tuesday in the Yellow Foyer of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB).

According to a press release from ONB sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the exhibition, which will open at 6.00 pm in the presence of the artist, shows 10 works inspired by the celebration of the Centenary of the Bucharest National Opera.During the event, those present will also enjoy a "musical surprise," starring cellists Razvan Suma and Ela Bokor.Access to the exhibition is available at the shows in the repertoire or during the guided tours. The e-mail address bilete@operanb.ro is available for scheduling a guided tour.Organized in partnership with the Bistrita Concert Society Foundation, the exhibition can be visited until February 6.Along with other media outlets, AGERPRES is the media partner of the event.Settled in London from the age of 19, Mariana Gordan has, throughout her career, designed mosaics for three London Underground stations: Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus and Finsbury Park (designed by London Transport 1985) and two bas-relief panels for the façade of the British Telecom building, West India Dock Road.At the same time, the artist was a finalist in the Clement Attlee sculpture competition, organized at the Royal Academy, and was the protagonist of a large solo exhibition in Venice in 2007, entitled "Portrait of a Street," with over 100 pastel portraits and 60 of sculptures and portraits of children.