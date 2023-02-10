Mario Iorgulescu sentenced to 15 years and 8 months jail time for murder

Mario Iorgulescu, the son of the Professional Football League (LPF) president Gino Iorgulescu, was sentenced, on Friday, by the magistrates of the Bucharest Tribunal to 15 years and 8 months jail time for murder and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The court also decided that he must pay 100,000 euros and 50,000 RON for two of the civil parties in the case file.

The decision is not final.

In September 2019, Mario Iorgulescu caused a serious car accident, after consuming cocaine and alcohol.

Immediately after the accident, Iorgulescu left the country, and according to the latest information, he is in Italy.

In August 2020, he sent to court for the crimes of murder and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The prosecutors note that, on September 8, 2019, amid a fit of jealousy and in a state of anger, having a blood alcohol level of 1.96 g/l and being under the influence of cocaine, intending to travel from Gulia village, Tartasesti commune, to a club in Herastrau Park, Mario Iorgulescu drove an Aston Martin DBS, with a speed that far exceeded the legal speed limit of 50 km/h in the locality, and run the red light at a speed of 145 km/h at the junction between Chitilei Road and Teodor Neagoe Street.

According to the investigators, Mario Iorgulescu speeded to 162 km/h when he passed another vehicle traveling at low speed on the first lane, then he drove the car with the left side onto a square, and pressing the accelerator pedal to the maximum for a vehicle equipped with an engine developing 700 horsepower, and crossed into the opposite lane, where it collided head-on, at a speed of 143 km/h, with an Audi car, driven by a man who died on the spot .

From the moment he entered the crossroad on the red light, Mario Iorgulescu did not brake, and at the time of the collision the accelerator pedal was pressed to the maximum, the prosecutors claim.