Maverick Senator Sosoaca: 15 years after EU accession Romania is still kept out of Schengen

Addressing today the solemn session of Parliament honoring the 15th anniversary of Romania's EU accession, independent Senator Diana Sosoaca said that 15 years since this major event, the Romanians are still kept out of Schengen, despite being told that they are equal partners of the other member states.

"The Romanian people live in a world you don't see. The EU was created - and the way it came into being was good - in order to further economic development, to ensure well-being, to compete with the United States of America. Regrettably, after 15 years during which we have been repeatedly told that we are equal partners of the EU states, we still don't have access to the Schengen Area. Yet on the other hand we have Austrian companies that have taken over almost everything that means oil, gas, resources, we have French and Italian companies that have raked in other riches from us. The fool isn't the one who takes them, but the one who gives them away. In all these 15 years, Romania has lost the most. It's true, we can travel outside country borders, but we have over 10 million Romanians who left their home country. We are the country with the highest migration during peacetime," Sosoaca told the solemn sitting, Agerpres.ro informs.

In her opinion, the Romanians are "discriminated against" in the European Union and their fundamental rights and freedoms "are persistently violated".

"If the EU doesn't wake up, it will remain without many members. I still believe that the EU can shake up and become again what it was in the beginning, but 60 percent of Romanians want a Ro-exit. Be careful this year, Liberal ladies who eye a position of Constitutional Court judge and pull the strings for this, because you have been asked to cancel the Constitution of Romania in favor of European law. (...) My message to the EU is this - 'You shall not pass'! The Constitution is Romania's most valuable law. (...) I want to remind the EU what these motifs sewn on a Romanian folk blouse mean. These motifs are millennial. This Romanian realm is where the Tartaria tablets were discovered, the world's oldest writing, predating the Sumerian civilization which hadn't even been invented yet," Diana Sosoaca said.

She also made her point that the European Union has introduced the compulsory vaccination "as the all-out right and the only condition for living".

"For all those in the EU who ask us to get vaccinated and don't even let us breathe unless we take the needle - God is not vaxxed and will never be. Long live free and sovereign Romania!," Sosoaca concluded.